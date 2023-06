DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are warning people not to be alarmed on Wednesday if they see a police presence near a local high school.

Dayton POlice and Fire announced on Facebook that the Dayton Police Department would be participating in a small training exercise at the Chaminade Julienne High School. During the exercise, people might notice a police presence around the school.

The training will begin at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, Dayton Police and Fire said.