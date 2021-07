DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department will be holding a press conference Monday to discuss three homicides that happened over the weekend.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office told 2 NEWS they were called to two incidences on Sunday, July 4. The office did not release the identities of the victims.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. WDTN will stream it live in this story when it starts.