DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is searching for two women after a park in Dayton was vandalized.

According to a Facebook post from the Dayton Police Department, two females, possibly juveniles, were allegedly seen spray-painting playground equipment at Highland Park.

A nearby garage door and a fence were also reportedly spray painted.

If you have any information or can identify either of the females, you are asked to call 937-333-COPS (2677) or email dpdmediarequests@daytonohio.gov.