DPD: Report car accidents with property damage to non-emergency line during severe weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking anyone reporting minor property damage as the result of a crash to use the Telephone Reporting Unit.

This change was temporarily made due to the sever weather conditions being experienced in the area.

DPD said that officers will respond to:

Injury or fatality crashes

Hit and runs

OVI

Accidents involving a disturbance between parties

Accidents with damage necessitating a tow This includes accidents that cause traffic congestion, road blockage or closure

Uninsured drivers

The Telephone Reporting Unit can be reached at 937-333-COPS.