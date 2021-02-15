DPD: Report car accidents with property damage to non-emergency line during severe weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking anyone reporting minor property damage as the result of a crash to use the Telephone Reporting Unit.
This change was temporarily made due to the sever weather conditions being experienced in the area.
DPD said that officers will respond to:
- Injury or fatality crashes
- Hit and runs
- OVI
- Accidents involving a disturbance between parties
- Accidents with damage necessitating a tow
- This includes accidents that cause traffic congestion, road blockage or closure
- Uninsured drivers
The Telephone Reporting Unit can be reached at 937-333-COPS.