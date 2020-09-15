DPD promotes 3 law enforcement officers at City Hall

From left to right: Lt. Stephen Clark, Sgt. James Campolongo and Sgt. Thomas Cope.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department promoted three law enforcement officers Monday, each given an individual promotion ceremony in City Commission Chambers at City Hall that was not open to the public.

  1. Sergeant Stephen Clark was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and was assigned to West Patrol Operations Division as the Night Watch Commander.
  2. Officer James Campolongo was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and was assigned to West Patrol Operations Division.
  3. Detective Thomas Cope was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and was assigned to West Patrol Operations Division.
