DPD promotes 3 law enforcement officers at City Hall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department promoted three law enforcement officers Monday, each given an individual promotion ceremony in City Commission Chambers at City Hall that was not open to the public.
- Sergeant Stephen Clark was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and was assigned to West Patrol Operations Division as the Night Watch Commander.
- Officer James Campolongo was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and was assigned to West Patrol Operations Division.
- Detective Thomas Cope was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and was assigned to West Patrol Operations Division.
