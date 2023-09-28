DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is searching for a vehicle that reportedly fled the scene of a crash on Saturday.

According to the Dayton Police Department, just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, a vehicle pulling out of a private property on Harshman Road struck a Hyundai Tucson and fled.

The collision reportedly caused the Tuscon to overturn and the vehicle’s occupant was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

In connection with this incident, police are searching for a dark blue 2011-2014 Dodge Charger with front-end damage. It was believed to have fled southwest on Brandt Pike after the crash.

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rizer at 937-333-1142 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.