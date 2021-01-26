DPD launches fundraiser after death of newest K-9

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department has launched a fundraiser following the death of its newest K-9 “Kimbo”.

The DPD said Officer Cagle and K-9 Kimbo recently completed their state certification training in November. In December, K-9 Kimbo started having extreme seizures and later died.

The department is now raising money to buy a new K-9 for Officer Cagle. The cost is around $8,000. Additional proceeds will be used to purchase equipment for the K-9 unit.

To give to the Dayton FOP 44 Foundation K9 Fundraiser, click here.

