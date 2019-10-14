Dayton Police investigating after officer’s comment about kidnapping victim

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is investigating one of its own officers after he wrote a comment on Facebook regarding a kidnapping victim whose remains were found in a burnt down garage in September.

Timothy Liddy, who has been on extended leave since May, posted a comment about Kwasi Casey after his remains were found in a burnt down garage in September and identified on Friday. The comment read “Karma finally got Kwasi! When you live the life he did and are a career criminal it comes back to get them. We’ve seen it too many times for many years!”

In a statement summarizing the case, Dayton Police said that the department’s mission is to “bring the person or persons who harmed Mr. Casey to justice.”

The statement from Dayton Police goes on to say:

The core values of the Dayton Police Department are Professionalism, Integrity, Fairness, and Respect. The social media comment that was made by an officer, who has been on extended leave since May 2019, does not reflect the values of this department, nor does it reflect how we handle any kidnapping or violent crime case. If someone is kidnapped, it is a priority to find them. If someone has been the victim of a violent crime, it is a priority to find the perpetrators. Dayton Police Department on Facebook

The Dayton Human Relations Council also released a statement, saying that the post made by Liddy “shows a lack of respect for human life, human dignity, and for the community that is to be served.”

The Dayton Human Relations Council’s statement on Facebook went on to say:

We acknowledge police officers face many challenges as they relate to their job duties and responsibilities. We, as public servants, must be respectful of the communities we serve. Our words, deeds, and actions are held to a higher standard and an administrative investigation is being initiated into the social media post in question and the officer who authored it. It is the expectation that those standards will be upheld. We at HRC believe in the rights of all people. We further believe that everyone’s constitutional rights under the judicial system should be protected. The comments made hinder community-police relations especially when historical issues have not been addressed and resolved. All members of the community must feel confident that their safety will not be compromised due to the color of their skin or socio-economic status. We hear the concerns of our community and are committed to ensuring all members continue to be heard in our ongoing efforts to create the systemic changes our city and country needs. To that end, we will continue to work for positive change. It is important for everyone to stand together in the pursuit of justice and respect the voices and activism of those who are most affected. We hope that the spirit of collective action will continue to bring us together in solidarity to create safe and inclusive communities and a culture of mutual trust, accountability, fairness and respect for everyone. The Dayton Human Relations Council on Facebook

Casey’s remains were found in a burnt down garage on Fountain Ave. on Sept. 27 and identified by the Montgomery County Coroner on Friday.

After Casey’s identification was announced, police said that Casey had been reported missing since July 7.

