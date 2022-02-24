DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is honoring the loss of one of their own Thursday morning, at the funeral of Officer Michael Saylors.

Saylors died of cancer in early February after spending 22 years serving as a patrol officer, a release by the City of Dayton said. His last position was serving the people of Dayton with the East Patrol Community Response Team.

Saylor’s funeral will begin at 11 am at the Christian Life Center on Little York Road. A procession beginning around 12:45 will carry the officer through downtown Dayton and past the Safety Building before returning to the funeral home.

Some residents in Butler Township, Vandalia, Harrison Township, Riverside and Dayton may see traffic delays during the procession, however, no roads will be closed.

To watch the service live, click here.