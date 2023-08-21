CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department Honor Guard played an important part in the Cincinnati Reds game on Sunday, August 20.

According to a Facebook post by Dayton Police & Fire, the Dayton Police Department Honor Guard presented the colors prior to the start of the baseball game on Sunday.

It also reportedly coincided with Dayton Dragons Day at Great American Ball Park.

Unfortunately, the Redlegs took a tough loss to the Blue Jays, losing 10-3 and giving up the series. Read a recap of the game here.

(Photo/Dayton Police Department)

