DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Your opinion matters!

A proposed video technology system called “Fusus” has been requested to be put into use in areas of Dayton. Dayton Police wants to provide you with information of the technology.

The Dayton Police Department (DPD) will be holding several public informational meetings:

Tuesday, Jan. 31

West Branch Library 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Thursday, Feb. 2

Northwest Rec Center 6 to 7 p.m.



Tuesday, Feb. 7

Central Church of the Nazarene 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Swahili Interpreter Available

Osman Gazi Mosque 6 to 7 p.m. Turkish Interpreter Available



Thursday, Feb. 9

Dayton Dream Center 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Spanish Interpreter Available

Northwest Rec Center 6 to 7 p.m.



If you would like more information about the Fusus community input meetings, please contact Dayton Police Major James Mullins.