DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a total of three separate crashes on US-35 Tuesday morning.

According to Sergeant Michael Beane with the Dayton Police Department, a single-car crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of US-35 near Steve Whalen Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

A Dayton Public School bus ran over some of the debris from that crash and out of an abundance of caution, the driver pulled over and requested a new bus.

Sgt. Beane reported that in a matter of minutes, everyone was able to safely get off the bus and onto a new one.

No one on the school bus was injured, however, the driver involved in the single-vehicle crash sustained minor injuries.

Sgt. Beane reported that at approximately 7:13 a.m., a four-vehicle crash occurred on US-35 East near Keowee Street. Shortly thereafter, a minor crash occurred on US-35 near I-75.

All three of these crashes reportedly happened within an hour of each other, said Sgt. Beane, and two people in total were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Various lanes of traffic were blocked for approximately 90 minutes as crews worked to clear the crashes.