DP&L crews still working to restore power to customers
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Dayton Power and Light, along with outside crews, are still working to restore to areas impacted by Monday night's tornadoes.
According to Mary Ann Kabel, DP&L director of operations, 80 percent of power has been restored to customers. They are still on track to reach 90 percent by midnight.
She says they currently have 1600 crews working around the area.
Although everything is running smoothly, she says crews do have to shut down a portion of Stanley Avenue, between Webster Street and Kuntz Road, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday so new transmission lines can be strung.
