Dozens remember Cheryl Coker at vigil one year after disappearance

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Family members, friends and community members gathered at a Riverside church Wednesday to remember missing mother Cheryl Coker on the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.

According to authorities, Coker was last seen October 2, 2018 dropping one of her children off at school and has not been heard from since.

Coker’s disappearance has since been deemed a homicide. Police have named her husband the only suspect, but no arrests have been made.

“I wanted to come tonight just to show support for them,” said Eve Wright, who lives in Riverside. “I did not know her, but I just have thought of them so much over this past year.”

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year already,” said Debbie Wise, a former neighbor of Coker. “It’s gone so fast, yet it hasn’t.”

Some people who attended the vigil like Debbie Wise have known Coker since childhood. Several told 2 NEWS her disappearance has rattled the Riverside community.

“It kind of rocked us all,” Wise said. “I was a little nervous coming home at night the next night going into my driveway and just kind of looking around, making sure there was nobody there.”

“I think everybody feels the same way I do,” said Paul Price, a longtime family friend. “They want this over. They want them to find her.”

Officials from Texas EquuSearch, who also attended the vigil, are planning the group’s 11th search for Coker this weekend.

David Rader, director of the Midwest chapter, said he believes they are getting closer to finding answers.

“I’m always confident,” he said. “It’s a process of elimination. But again, where we’re at and what we’re doing makes the most sense, and again, we’re going to keep at it.”

The next search is set for Saturday and Sunday, Rader said. For more information, click here.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.