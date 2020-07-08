Dozens of virus cases reported at Darke County intermediate care facility

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Darke County intermediate care facility is seeing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

26 people at UCM Residential Services in Union City tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. Ohio Department of Health data indicates 24 residents and two staffers were impacted.

Cumulative staff cases are at 17 as of July 7.

You can find coronavirus data for Ohio’s long-term care facilities by clicking here.

