Dozens of virus cases reported at Darke County intermediate care facility

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Darke County intermediate care facility is seeing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

26 people at UCM Residential Services in Union City tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. Ohio Department of Health data indicates 24 residents and two staffers were impacted.

Cumulative staff cases are at 17 as of July 7.

