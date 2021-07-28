Dozens of Miami Valley children taking part in Saturday’s ‘Lemonade Day’

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — On Saturday, July 31, more than 80 children will participate in The Miami Valley’s inaugural Lemonade Day sponsored by the River Valley Credit Union. The kids will learn how to run a business, one cup of lemonade at a time.

Eight-year-old Elinor Shehane of Springboro is calling her business The Sour Basset, named after her Basset Hound — Bombur.

“The reason why we called it The Sour Basset was because he’s going to drink lemonade,” she said.

Her stand, set to be located at Kacie Jane Park on Saturday, will join 84 others popping up in Huber Heights, Beavercreek and Springboro for Lemonade Day. The free program teaches kids how to start, own and operate their own businesses.

“One of the great things about Lemonade Day is that they teach the children to do 3 things with the money that they earn. One is to go play with it, have some fun and spend it., to save some, and then donate some to charity,” said Eric Gagliano, the Sr. Vice-President of Sales & Marketing at River Valley Credit Union.

“As a kid, I didn’t have the funds in my family to go and do all of the school trips easily. My parents couldn’t just pay for it, but I did sell every candy bar that I could. And I love that the work ethic and industry are being encouraged and taught,” said Joy Shehane, Elinor’s mom.

To find a lemonade stand in your community, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Mosaic of hope brings interactive art to Dayton families

The long road home, woman hospitalized for months with COVID

West Carrollton Police holding its 16th Citizen's Police Academy

CDC new mask guidelines, local schools weigh in

Two more Miami Valley residents arrested for involvement in Capitol riot

Moose refused to leave Vail garage on his own

More News