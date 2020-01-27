Dozens attend vigil for Kettering woman found dead in dumpster

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of friends and family members gathered for a vigil Sunday to remember a Kettering woman whose body was found in a dumpster.

Sierra Woodfork, 24, was found dead in a dumpster January 18 near her Kettering apartment.

According to court documents, her live-in boyfriend Terrel Ross confessed to stabbing her multiple times.

Pink balloons soared high into the sky Sunday evening over Levitt Pavilion, one of Sierra Woodfork’s favorite places in downtown Dayton.

“If somebody was sad, she would always pick them up. and she was just a good person,” said Diana Hamilton, Woodfork’s mother.

Denise Woodfork described her cousin Sierra as a kind person who loved children, friends and family.

“I am so happy that they were able to do this for her,” Denise Woodfork said of the vigil. “This shows that even though she didn’t have her family that she still had people that loved her.”

Sierra grew up in London, Ohio and later Springfield before moving to the Dayton area a few years ago, according to family members.

Several people who attended the vigil told 2 NEWS she spent a lot of time downtown.

“We would be downtown at the bus stop dancing for no reason,” said Arianna Wright-Lawson, one of her friends.

According to court documents, Ross confessed to stabbing Sierra Woodfork and then hiding her body in a closet before moving it to the refrigerator, followed by the dumpster.

Friends have told 2 NEWS Sierra Woodfork confided in them about alleged domestic violence.

“This stuff goes on way more often than we think it does, and it’s just showing awareness that this stuff does happen,” said Tiara Hill, another friend.

Family members hope that “we get justice,” Hamilton said.

“To get justice, yes,” Denise Woodfork added. “And he gets whatever he deserves.”

Ross remains in the Montgomery County Jail, facing several charges, including murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to officials.

A memorial service is planned for next weekend in London, Ohio, Denise Woodfork said.