Dozen people inside when Springfield home catches fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – About a dozen people were inside a Springfield home when it caught fire late Thursday night and into Friday morning, according to authorities.

The blaze broke out shortly before midnight in the 400 block of E. Southern Ave. near Tibbetts Ave. in Springfield. Crews say the fire started on the second floor while about a dozen people were inside the home.

Crews also say that the home did not have working smoke detectors. Two people were forced to jump out the second-story after becoming trapped by flames.

“A couple of them got out onto a porch rood and I believe a mother actullay jumped from the window,” Springfield Fire Battalion chief Jeremy Linn said. “But again, I have yet to talk to her, we treated her for some injuries along with an 11-year-old male.”

Those two people were injured in the fire. A pet died as a result of the blaze.

The American Red Cross was called to help the victims. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

