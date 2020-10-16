Downtown Dayton work means changes to RTA bus boarding

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA said Friday it will temporarily close the transit center platform at Wright Stop Plaza and relocate the buses. The change comes as the city of Dayton contractors perform work on Jefferson Street, which is scheduled to start October 20 and last until approximately November 20. The RTA said all routes and times will remain the same. 

According to the RTA, all customers will board and exit the bus on Main Street and East Third Street while the work is being performed. No parking will be allowed in these areas, and all meters will be bagged to accommodate buses. RTA said the following reroutes will be in effect:

  • Eastbound Buses: All eastbound routes will pick up riders on E. Third Street & Jefferson Street and proceed to the regular route.
  • Westbound Buses: All westbound routes will pick up riders on E. Third Street & Main Street. The route will continue left on Ludlow Street, turn right on 4th Street, then turn right on Wilkinson Avenue, and finally turn left on Third Street into the regular route.
  • Northbound Buses: All northbound routes will pick up customers on Main Street & Third Street.
  • Southbound Buses: All southbound routes will pick customers on Main Street & Third Street, in front of Courthouse Square.

RTA said temporary signs and additional Transit Ambassadors and staff will be on hand to assist customers and answer questions.  While the platform is closed, the concourse inside Wright Stop Plaza will remain open to the public. 

