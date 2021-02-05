Downtown Troy in talks for Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

TROY, OHIO (WDTN) – Troy’s City Council is in discussion to add a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA to its downtown area.

The idea is for restaurants and bars to sell people regular or alcoholic beverages to go, while they walk around designated areas in downtown, exploring shops and other locally owned businesses.

The DORA would extend 1 to 4 blocks in each direction from Downtown Troy’s Square.

“We’re thinking of doing it Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The hours of operation would be from noon to 10pm,” said Tim Davis, Troy’s development director.

Agave & Rye restaurant is in the heart of Downtown Troy, and general manager Kevin Cooney is excited to see the business this could bring.

“We are highly anticipating it getting passed,” said Cooney. “The beauty of DORA is they can get a drink from us or somewhere else, wait around if they need to when the weather is really nice, but still have the time to walk around the community,” said Cooney.

Troy City Council will meet February 8th to further discuss plans for a DORA. If approved, city officials say we could see the DORA in action as early as April.

