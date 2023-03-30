DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Downtown Springfield is hosting its sixth annual egg hunt on Friday, April 7.

According to a release, the hunt will be held at 6 p.m. on April 7. According to host Tracy Tacket, the search will feature candy eggs as well as golden eggs that can be found on a social media scavenger hunt. Clues and hints for the golden eggs will be posted on the event Facebook page here.

the golden eggs will contain gift certificates and other prizes that have been donated by local businesses.

This event is open to participants of all ages. for more information, email Tackett at info@sipanddippity.com