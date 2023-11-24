DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Holiday Festival returns tonight (Nov. 24), with events planned throughout the downtown area.

Multiple roads will be closed to accommodate the festival, which will run from 3-8 p.m. The Grand Illumination tree lighting will start at 7 p.m., with the Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular taking place right after.

Roads will be closed from 4 to 9 p.m. to allow for the festivities.

Impacted roads include:

Second Street from Maxwell Drive to Jefferson Street

Third Street from Perry Street to Jefferson Street

Fourth Street from Perry Street to Jefferson Street

Main Street from First Street to Fifth Street

Wilkinson Street from First Street to Fifth Street

Red Cross Lane from First Street to Second Street

Perry Street from First Street to Second Street

Ludlow Street from First Street to Second Street

Third Street between Ludlow Street and Main Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.. See map below for all closures.

On-street metered parking is free. View the map below to find parking lots and garages.

(Photo/Downtown Dayton Partnership)

To learn more about the festival, click here.