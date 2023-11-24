DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Holiday Festival returns tonight (Nov. 24), with events planned throughout the downtown area.

Multiple roads will be closed to accommodate the festival, which will run from 3-8 p.m. The Grand Illumination tree lighting will start at 7 p.m., with the Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular taking place right after.

Roads will be closed from 4 to 9 p.m. to allow for the festivities.

Impacted roads include:

  • Second Street from Maxwell Drive to Jefferson Street
  • Third Street from Perry Street to Jefferson Street
  • Fourth Street from Perry Street to Jefferson Street
  • Main Street from First Street to Fifth Street
  • Wilkinson Street from First Street to Fifth Street
  • Red Cross Lane from First Street to Second Street
  • Perry Street from First Street to Second Street
  • Ludlow Street from First Street to Second Street

Third Street between Ludlow Street and Main Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.. See map below for all closures.

On-street metered parking is free. View the map below to find parking lots and garages.

(Photo/Downtown Dayton Partnership)

