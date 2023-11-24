DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Holiday Festival returns tonight (Nov. 24), with events planned throughout the downtown area.
Multiple roads will be closed to accommodate the festival, which will run from 3-8 p.m. The Grand Illumination tree lighting will start at 7 p.m., with the Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular taking place right after.
Roads will be closed from 4 to 9 p.m. to allow for the festivities.
Impacted roads include:
- Second Street from Maxwell Drive to Jefferson Street
- Third Street from Perry Street to Jefferson Street
- Fourth Street from Perry Street to Jefferson Street
- Main Street from First Street to Fifth Street
- Wilkinson Street from First Street to Fifth Street
- Red Cross Lane from First Street to Second Street
- Perry Street from First Street to Second Street
- Ludlow Street from First Street to Second Street
Third Street between Ludlow Street and Main Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.. See map below for all closures.
On-street metered parking is free. View the map below to find parking lots and garages.
