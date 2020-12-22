Downtown ice rink closed for season over pandemic concerns

The MetroParks Ice Rink will remain closed for the 2020-2021 skating season. (Photo: Five Rivers MetroParks)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The MetroParks Ice Rink will remain closed for the 2020-2021 skating season. MetroParks said Tuesday it made the decision with the health and safety of its community, volunteers and employees top of mind.

The opening of the MetroParks Ice Rink, located at RiverScape MetroPark, 237. E. Monument Ave., was delayed due to the Stay at Home Health Advisory issued for Montgomery County on Nov. 18 and rising cases in the community. The advisory has since been extended to Jan. 2, 2021.

“We understand the community looks forward to skating during the holidays, outdoor fun and ice-related sports each year. This decision wasn’t made lightly, but with significant input from Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County,” said Meredith Adamisin, RiverScape MetroPark manager. “MetroParks’ parks and trails remain open, and safely spending time outdoors helps improve people’s physical and mental health.”

MetroParks’ 18 parks and hundreds of miles of trails remain open for people to visit. Amenities, such as bathrooms, remain open as well. For a comprehensive list of what is open, visit www.metroparks.org/covid.

MetroPark’s said the public can help keep their parks and trails open by always following the CDC’s recommendations, particularly for social distancing and wearing face coverings, and taking preventative actions when in any outdoor spaces.