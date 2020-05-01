Downtown Dayton’s First Friday goes virtual to highlight community art scene

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday evening, Miami Valley residents have the opportunity to watch live music performances, explore art galleries, or watch live demonstrations all from the comfort of your home.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering First Friday completely online.

Allison Swanson, DDP’s Public Relations and Marketing Director, said artists have been impacted just as much as businesses by the coronavirus pandemic, so this month they are really highlighting and supporting the local arts scene.

“Just because we have to stay home doesn’t mean we still can’t enjoy our downtown like we used to before all of this happened, there’s still a lot of ways to get involved in downtown,” said Swanson.

Friday night between 4-10 p.m., the DDP said you’ll have to exchange your strolling for scrolling but you’ll still have the chance to explore Dayton all from your home.

“Just like if you were coming downtown in person, you would go and pick the experiences you would want to have, so we just kind of shifted that online where instead of physically going to a place, you can just click on the event you want to be a part of,” said Swanson.

Swanson said their Virtual First Friday Facebook event has the entire schedule.

There will be artists doing demonstrations or you can explore the Intertwined exhibit debuting at the Dayton Society of Artists.

Of course there’s nothing like seeing a piece of art in person, and Amanda Grieve, the Gallery Director of the Dayton Society of Artists said it has been difficult for artists to translate their work online.

“Seeing art in person, there’s texture and depth and if you’re looking at a 3D piece, you get to walk around it and you just don’t get that experience when you’re taking that to the online world,” said Grieve.

But she said they’ve gotten creative and during Friday night’s virtual event, they will still debut their new Intertwined exhibit. It’s 32 pieces of fiber art from artists across the country and said their online gallery is the second best thing.

“I was able to get high quality images from all of our artists, which is wonderful, so those are going to be something that you can zoom in on, you can see the stitching or weaving of the piece,”said Grieve.

Grieve said most importantly, it will provide some much needed entertainment while keeping the downtown area vibrant for when people can return.

“Tonight, it’s about supporting downtown,” said Grieve. “Grab some dinner from the Oregon District, look up the art online and you can have a nice evening at home.”

The online event runs until 10 p.m.