** The video in the above player is from the May 2023 approval of the expanded DORA **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Downtown Dayton’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area has been approved and has a launch date.

After being approved by the State of Ohio Liquor Control Board, Dayton’s expanded DORA will officially launch Wednesday, June 14.

The DORA expansion was unanimously approved in late May by the Dayton City Commission. It will dissolve the current Oregon District DORA and include much of the downtown area in the new boundaries.

“It’s exciting to see months of collaboration, partnership, and hard work come to this result,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Everyone involved in the effort to expand the DORA shares the common goal of wanting to help our small businesses succeed, especially those businesses still struggling from the effects of COVID-19.”

The DORA will operate seven days a week from noon until midnight. Patrons 21 years and older can purchase alcoholic beverages in a designated cup from a permitted establishment and then carry them outside in the boundaries.

Alcohol may not be brought into the DORA from places other than participating businesses, and all beverages must be finished or disposed of before entering another business that sells alcohol, according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

For more information about Dayton’s DORA, click here.