Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale returns in May

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP), along with more than 40 small businesses and locally-owned restaurants will host the Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, May 8.

Brick and mortar retailers and restaurants will be open, and additional artisan vendors and entertainment will be filling the sidewalk space in front of businesses for the event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Whether you’re bringing Mom down for shopping, lunch or a treat, or if you’re coming just for yourself – the Sidewalk Sale is a way for you to enjoy the outdoors and support our small businesses in downtown Dayton” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the DDP.

The following attractions and specials will be available during the event:

Retailers will have merchandise for sale displayed in front of their storefronts

Downtown eateries will offer take-away food and drink specials for guests to enjoy while they stroll, and also invite guests to dine and drink on their patios

Roving entertainers, including acoustic musicians and street magicians, will be out on the streets.

Local artisans will be selling items from booths along downtown’s pedestrian thoroughfares

Free activities at K12 Gallery and TEJAS studios and a free treat giveaway from BBA Cafe will be available for guests to enjoy

The final springtime Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale will be on Saturday, June 5.

A map of the Downtown Dayton Sidewalk Sale and a complete list of participating businesses and their special offerings can be found at www.downtowndayton.org/sidewalksale.

For more information on downtown Dayton businesses, visit www.downtowndayton.org.