DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Summer is right around the corner, and many new businesses in downtown Dayton are getting ready to open their doors for customers.

The area has seen a major boom in the last couple years with many apartments, small businesses and event spaces opening up.

That redevelopment is expected to continue with over $800 million worth of projects in the works, according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

“It’s just been beautiful to see the kind of people that walk in through our doors,” Deepeika Singh, Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine co-owner, said.

Gulzar’s has felt a warm embrace from people downtown. The restaurant is celebrating one year in the Water Street District.

The restaurant planning to finally start serving Indian cocktails to kick off the summer. They say business has been great and its largely due to their location.

“We have loved working in downtown,” Singh said. “It is such a lively place to be. We felt nothing but appreciation and Love for the longest. People said that they couldn’t have waited for an Indian restaurant to open up, and here we are, and we have felt the love enormously, and we are more than happy to be here, and business has shown that.”

Billions have been poured into downtown Dayton in the last decade, and the city has plans to continue that investment with the hope of supporting more small bars downtown by expanding the DORA District. That is on the city commission’s agenda this Wednesday, May 14.

“That is coming in the form of new housing developments, new restaurants, new developments like the Arcade and Water Street,” Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, said. “And right now, we have over $800 million worth of projects in the pipeline.”

The Downtown Dayton Partnership also offers a list of over 100 ideas and activities that people can attend this summer. You can find it here.