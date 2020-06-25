Downtown Dayton Retail Lab now accepting applications

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP), along with small business development partners, is inviting business owners to apply to the first session of the Downtown Dayton Retail Lab.

The lab is an intensive 12-week experience for business owners aiming to launch or grow their business in downtown Dayton.

“The small businesses that line our streets and sidewalks provide the amenities that make downtown so attractive to residents, visitors, and employers,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the DDP. “We are excited to offer the Retail Lab to support and accelerate these businesses as they emerge from the economic shutdown.”

Each round of the Retail Lab will provide a series of workshops, pitch events, and pilot opportunities that connect the participating businesses to people, ideas, capital, and resources meant to help them thrive and grow.

No-cost workshops will generally be held virtually and include facilitated instruction, work sessions with mentors, and occasional in-person activities with appropriate health precautions.

Applications will be accepted through July 14 with the program slated to begin in August.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact AJ Ferguson at 937-681-9793.