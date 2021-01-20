Downtown Dayton Retail Lab now accepting applications

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP), along with small business development partners, is inviting business owners to apply to the second session of the Downtown Dayton Retail Lab program.

The lab is an intensive 12-week experience for business owners aiming to launch or grow their first-floor business in downtown Dayton, according to the DDP.

The program will provide a series of free virtual workshops along with pitch events and pilot opportunities.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and the impacts of the economic shutdown, there is an opportunity to take new business ideas and budding entrepreneurs and show them the support network available in our community to grow or launch their own commercial ventures,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the DDP.

For more information or to apply, visit downtownDayton.org/retail-lab. Applications will be accepted now through February 3.