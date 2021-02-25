Downtown Dayton restaurants see signs of hope 2 weeks after curfew lifted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been two weeks since Ohio Governor Mike DeWine allowed the coronavirus curfew to expire. The curfew, which had been in effect since November caused bars and restaurants to lose business after 10 p.m. But since the curfew expired, many restaurants are seeing a return in revenue.

Brian Johnson, co-founder of 937 Delivers and co-owner of Yellow Cab Tavern says his business has seen a 30 to 35 percent increase in customers and business.

He even pointed to the recent opening of new restaurant, 1eleven Flavorhouse, as a good sign that things are going back to business as usual.

“We’re really excited to finally maybe be getting through this and to be getting back to something closer to normal,” said Johnson.

The new restaurant, 1eleven Flavorhouse, opened in 2018 but closed for renovations. They struggled to reopen when the pandemic hit.

“We just got caught in the pandemic and we just made the best we could,” said Demetrius Wright, general manager and owner of 1eleven Flavorhouse.

The restaurant is located First Street in Downtown Dayton. The restaurant is relying on lunch customers for now but have big plans for the future.

“We want everyone to just enjoy the cool swank environment we want everyone to enjoy our bar when it opens especially our food,” said Wright.

“Being able to have customers in these restaurants is the reason we started the business in the first place,” said Johnson. “Being there, and being with customers, and sharing food and experience with them is the whole point so its really exciting.”

Johnson also says warm weather and decreasing COVID cases and hospitalizations are bringing hope for a brighter future almost a year after the pandemic hit

“I’ve been having conversations with people about events, live music…all sorts of stuff. So we’re really excited about the prospects of a year,” he said.