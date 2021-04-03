Downtown Dayton restaurants and retailers to host sidewalk sale this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Downtown Dayton Partnership is collaborating with more than 40 small businesses and locally-owned restaurants to host a sidewalk sale this weekend.

April’s sidewalk sale will have a ‘spring fling’ theme. Visitors to downtown can find merchandise from some of their favorite retailers displayed outside of their storefronts, and participating restaurants will offer take-away and patio dining specials for the event.

There will also be entertainment, including acoustic musicians and magicians.

More sidewalk sales are scheduled for May 8 and June 5.

April’s sale is this Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A map of the sale and a complete list of participating businesses and their offerings can be found here.