Downtown Dayton restaurants adapting New Year’s Eve plans for COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New Year’s Eve is often one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants. With COVID-19 guidelines and a 10 p.m. curfew, bars and restaurants throughout the Miami Valley are figuring out how customers can celebrate in-person and at home.

“Last year we took close to 600 people, which is a record for us, and definitely this year, it’s not going to look like that, there’s no way,” Salar General Manager Brandi Perrine said.

Because of COVID-19, Salar in the Oregon District had to plan a scaled back celebration to send off 2020.

“We are able to take a fraction of the amount of people, you know, not only due to distancing for the tables, but also due to the curfew,” Perrine said. “You know, we’re open like two, three hours less this year.”

Salar is taking reservations for dining in on New Year’s Eve.

To make up for the loss of tables and shorter hours, and for those who prefer to stay home, they’re bottling cocktails and taking orders for carry out dinners through Wednesday.

“We’re trying to help people create the Salar experience at home,” Perrine said.

Wheat Penny sous-chef Crystal Coppock said restaurants are facing a big loss this holiday season because they couldn’t county on parties and events.

“Previously we would be expecting to have just a packed dining room and a packed outdoor dining room, lots of two-tops, four tops, people celebrating with each other,” Coppock said. “This year we’re not able to accommodate as many people as usual.”

Wheat Penny just wrapped up their to-go dinner orders Tuesday and they’ll have in-person dining on their patio. Right now, they’re staying optimistic.

“This year, you have to have a little bit better foresight and planning, so I think people have been receptive to it, they’re excited to have an option like that, and we’re excited to provide it,” Coppock said.

Downtown Dayton Partnership posted a Facebook event with plans for restaurants, entertainment and shopping you can support local this holiday.