Downtown Dayton Partnership promoting lunchtime interactions with live music, games, prizes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Downtown Dayton Partnership is helping the community get reacclimated with their neighbors through their weekday lunchtime program The Square is Where.

After a year of working from home and limited office interactions, special events manager with the DDP, Jami Pack, said they wanted to give workers a healthy way to begin interacting following the pandemic.

“It’s more along the lines of providing the office towers an amenity,” she said. “So people working downtown can come out and eat, stretch their legs, get involved in some activities that are away from the office and just have some fun.”

Those activities include live music, cornhole, bingo, trivia and in the near future, she said, a scavenger hunt. And if the fun alone isn’t enough, she said there are other incentives.

“With trivia and music bingo we give away gift cards to various locations downtown and then we also do incentives with our downtown dollars which can be used in a variety of locations.”

Pack further explained as the weather warms up, the organization is hoping to boost morale and encourage downtown exploration and commerce by highlighting lunch options for those who already spend a significant amount of time in Downtown Dayton.

“So basically the first week of June we’re going to be kicking off to summer, and we want to kind of reacclimate the downtown workforce into what’s available for lunch. So we’re putting together these lunch bags that will have some information, maps, and then also a $10 downtown gift card, which can be applied to any of the 60 plus locations that accept them.

Pack said The Square is Where will through September. To view the calendar of upcoming events in Courthouse Square, click here.