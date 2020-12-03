Downtown Dayton Partnership offers free, socially-distant Christmas light show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While traditional activities associated with the Dayton Holiday Festival have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, the Downtown Dayton Partnership is getting creative to keep the festivities going. 

For the first time, the DDP is putting on its ‘Lights on Main’ event. President, Sandy Gudorf, said she hopes lighting up downtown will help keep community members in the Christmas spirit despite this year’s challenges. 

“We put new lighting on Courthouse Square, and up and down Main Street from Monument to Fifth Street,” she explained.

Those who pass through downtown during the day will see the lights shining consistently in solid colors, but Gudorf said the real excitement begins after work hours. 

“This show, if you will, it will run every night from 5 p.m. until midnight. And this lighting — it changes colors, it dances. If you turn your radio on to…97.1, it dances to the music.”

Not only will the lights bring about a heightened Christmas spirit in the city, it’s also socially distant and provides the perfect opportunity to support downtown businesses struggling due to COVID-19.

“It’s real easy,” Gudorf said. “You don’t have to get out of your cars. You can just enjoy the lights, take a look at our beautiful tree on the square, and you know, while you’re downtown, pick up a to-go order of food to support our local businesses.”

The light show is free and will run through December 31. More information about the lights and other holiday festivities around Dayton can be found here.

