Downtown Dayton Partnership offering sale on ‘Downtown Dollars’ e-gift cards

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a deal for people who purchase Downtown Dollars.

Starting Friday, April 9 at noon, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchase, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the buyer.

Downtown Dollars is an e-gift card that is redeemable at 70 participating businesses in downtown Dayton, including restaurants, pubs, retailers and services.

The $25 bonus buys are limited, and only available until April 30, 2021, or until funds last. There is a limit of $100 in Bonus Buy Dollars per customer.

For a full list of the businesses or to purchase Downtown Dollars, visit www.downtowndayton.org/dollars.

