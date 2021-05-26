Downtown Dayton Partnership kicking off summer with outdoor celebration in June

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Downtown Dayton Partnership is creating an outdoor celebration on Dayton’s Courthouse Square with a week of special events during the Kickoff to Summer week at The Square Is Where.

The event runs from June 1 to June 4, starting each day at 11:30 a.m. The DDP said there will be special entertainment, activities and giveaways.

“We’ve seen more and more of the downtown Dayton workforce returning to their offices and we want to help them rediscover the fun activities and selection of downtown eateries and small businesses they haven’t seen in the past year,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of The Downtown Dayton Partnership.

The Kickoff to Summer week of activities includes:

Tuesday, June 1: Trivia Tuesday with DagaTrivia. Grab a team for your chance to win gift cards and the Trivia Trophy

Trivia Tuesday with DagaTrivia. Grab a team for your chance to win gift cards and the Trivia Trophy Wednesday, June 2: The Kickoff to Summer celebration party. Head to The Square for: Music with Liftoff Entertainment – give your request to the DJ A free Barre workout class with Space Three gym on the Square Grab a Square is Where prize pack – including a $10 Downtown Dollars e-gift card for the first 100 guests Robbin Marks Magic will be performing

The Kickoff to Summer celebration party. Head to The Square for: Thursday, June 3: Sign up for a cornhole tournament to win prizes while you enjoy live music with Joseph Glenn

Sign up for a cornhole tournament to win prizes while you enjoy live music with Joseph Glenn Friday, June 4: A Friday’s Live concert with the band Berachah Valley

For more information on The Square is Where, visit www.downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/the-square-is-where.