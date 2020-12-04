Downtown Dayton Partnership introduces ‘Downtown Dollar’ e-gift cards

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Downtown Dayton Partnership announced a new e-gift card program called Downtown Dollars, redeemable at dozens of downtown businesses, including restaurants, pubs, retailers and services.
Downtown Dollars will go on sale on Monday, Dec. 7.
“We wanted to create a program that was a simple way for our community to load money into one account but spend at a network of their favorite small businesses in our downtown,” said Sandra Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.
A full list of participating businesses in downtown Dayton, plus information on how the cards can be purchased and redeemed, can be found at www.downtowndayton.org/dollars.
