Downtown Dayton Partnership, city officials role out ‘Pickup Zone’ initiative

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) and the City of Dayton announced a “Pickup Zones” initiative to help increase sales at a collection of the city’s restaurants, pubs, retailers and other businesses.

This new initiative will give customers access to free, temporary parking spaces for carry-out and curbside pickup, as well as for delivery drivers retrieving orders.

“This pandemic already decreased indoor capacity for our restaurants and retailers, and with the colder months ahead of us, we wanted to make sure we were using every opportunity to help these businesses earn revenue,” said DDP President Sandra Gudorf.

There are 18 temporary, on-street “Pickup Zones” located near businesses whose customers would benefit from the visibility and convenience of these designated zones. The zones are located in on-street spaces designated as loading zones or metered parking but will be marked with the highly visible, green-branded signage.

If a customers parks at one of these spots with their flashers on, they can stay at no cost for up to 10 minutes within the zone.

Click here to see a map of the current zones.