Downtown Dayton Partnership announces new downtown holiday feature

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) announced Holiday Lights on Main, a new holiday feature coming to downtown Dayton.

DDP said that this free attraction will feature hundreds of illuminated trees lighting up Main Street from Monument Avenue to Fifth Street and will be on display every night through the holiday season.

You can tune your radio to 97.1 FM while you drive down Main Street to enjoy a light show synchronized to holiday music. A rotating selection of holiday music will be played on this station.

For more information on other downtown Dayton holiday attractions, visit www.daytonholidayfestival.org.