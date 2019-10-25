Downtown Dayton library display commemorates LGBTQ history

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library hosted a recognition event Thursday night as part of LGBTQ History Month.

Also showcased was a new commemorative display which shows Dayton’s impact on gay rights and culture. The display will be up until November 11, before being archived at Wright State University.

The event also honored Mayor Nan Whaley for her service to the region’s LGBTQ community.

