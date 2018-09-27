Local News

Downtown Dayton hotel evacuated after fire call

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 04:49 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 04:49 AM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- A downtown Dayton hotel was evacuated early Thursday morning after reports of a fire.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on E. Fifth Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say a caller reported that someone had used a fire extinguisher to put out a smoking air conditioning unit, causing smoke inside the hotel.

Medics were called to the scene but no injuries were reported.

Police shut down E. Fifth Street from S. Main Street to Jefferson Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

