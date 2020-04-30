Downtown Dayton First Friday to be held virtually

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First Friday in downtown Dayton is going virtual.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership said Thursday it has worked with local arts organizations including the Dayton Society of Artists, The Contemporary Dayton, Culture Works and more, to solidify more than 15 live arts and musical acts that will be available for viewers to interact with on Friday, May 1 during the Virtual First Friday event.

The event includes a livestream of the most recently gallery exhibit opening at the Dayton Society of Artists, called Intertwined. Downtown Dayton Partnership said the show opening was scheduled before the pandemic forced the closure of art galleries. Gallery Director Amanda Grieve decided to move forward with the opening in an online version, producing digital components that could show off the work artists created, and to further emphasize that creativity is not shut down just because artists are required to be at home.

Events begin at 4 pm Friday. Find the full listing of events going on during May 1 Virtual First Friday head to the Facebook page.