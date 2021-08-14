Downtown Dayton event highlights Black-owned businesses Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Downtown Dayton Partnership is inviting you to explore and support Black-owned businesses in downtown Dayton Saturday during the first-ever Gem City Black Business Month.

The Downtown Dayton Black Business Hop is on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can register for the free event here. According to a release, the hop will include Black-owned shops, studios, salons, restaurants, cafes and more in downtown Dayton.

The official tour will start with coffee at Third Perk, 146 E. Third St., and include spending the afternoon shopping, experiencing, and enjoying as many of the businesses as you can. The event will conclude with an after-party at 1Eleven Flavor House, 111 W. First St., at 3 p.m., where raffle prize winners will be announced.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership said the event aims to build awareness of downtown’s Black-owned businesses, to encourage participants to engage with them, and to generate new customers and support for Black business.

If you can’t attend the hop, you can download the map on the DDP’s website that showcases all of downtown Dayton’s Black-owned businesses here.