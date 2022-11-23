Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– While many people may be gearing up for Black Friday shopping or Cyber Monday, many local retailers are getting ready for Small Business Saturday.

Hundreds of small businesses around the Miami Valley participate, hoping to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, including several in downtown Centerville.

“It was just terrible, it was terrible,” said Pieces of Style Owner Mary Ellen Lee. “I closed for 2 1\2 months in March when everything closed down. I opened back up but didn’t really have much business for a year.”

Pieces of Style Owner Mary Ellen Lee says Small Business Saturday shed light during the pandemic. She says customers became true friends and they are the ones who have kept her doors open. Customers at Pieces of Style will enter a raffle to determine their discount, anywhere from 10%-to-25% off.

Circa for The Home Owner Deb Staley is turning Small Business Saturday into a community drive. Customers will receive a 20% discount only if they donate brand new children’s socks and shoes to aid Shoes for the Shoeless. Staley is hoping to gather 200 items or more.

“I was a teacher for 39 years so every year I try to do something that benefits children or teachers, but there are children in every suburb of Dayton that need socks and shoes,” said Staley.

Loreli’s Boutique Owner Suzanne Wehrly says Small Business Saturday has a new meaning after the pandemic, it’s a time for all communities to rally together. Wehrly is offering 20% off and also accepting toy donations to give to Hannah’s Treasure Chest in Dayton.

“It’s just important to support small businesses, we had a hard time for the past couple years but we’re still standing and surviving so this is our way to just show appreciation for those customers,” said Wehrly.

Lee says the Thanksgiving season has a new meaning for Small Business Saturday, it’s another moment to be thankful for.

“Small Business Saturday for me is also a way of focusing on my customers, without them I wouldn’t be here, so it’s my way of saying thank you as well,” said Lee.

Small Business Saturday is this Saturday, November 26th.