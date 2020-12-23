Dayton’s holiday gift guide gives great places to look for last-minute gifts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Christmas just two days away, the Downtown Dayton Partnership says for last minute gifts, local businesses are the way to go.



Project manager for the DDP, A.J. Ferguson, said instead of rushing into big box stores, the DDP’s website is a great place to find last minute gifts.



“If you’re not sure of your gift idea, at downtowndayton.org we have a gift guide where you can see a list of specials and coupons and just great gift ideas from the downtown retailers,” he explained.



Vaniti Byrd owns one of those stores — Baba Love Organics. As a Dayton native, she said keeping her business in her hometown was a top priority. With all the variety locally, she’s hoping community members will invest in the city when picking up last minute gifts.



“Everybody is always saying when you support a small business, you support a big dream,” she said. “And that’s really true. Supporting a small business is literally just like making a donation in your community.”



Baba Love is just one of many businesses downtown that will be open in time to make purchases before Christmas, and many of them Ferguson said, offer a custom and eclectic feel you can’t get at larger retailers.



“If you’re walking through downtown or the Oregon District,” he said, “be sure to look through the windows and I think you’ll find some really unique Dayton gifts — Dayton t-shirts, Dayton mugs — a chance to really celebrate our city after a tough year.”



More than 60 local retailers are also participating in Dayton’s downtown dollars program, allowing locals to use electronic gift cards purchased online at a variety of stores or restaurants. The gift cards will remain on sale through Christmas. To purchase downtown dollars, click here, and to take a look at Dayton’s holiday gift guide, click here.