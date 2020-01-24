Downed wires cause outages for customers near Bellbrook

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Roughly 2,500 DP&L customers were without power Friday afternoon in the Bellbrook area due to downed wires.
A DP&L spokesperson tells 2 NEWS crews are responding to the affected areas to make necessary repairs and restore service to customers.
We’re told this incident is likely related to an earlier outage from Friday morning, which was caused by a broken arm on a utility pole.
Officials could not immediately say when power will be restored.
