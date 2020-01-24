Downed wires cause outages for customers near Bellbrook

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Roughly 2,500 DP&L customers were without power Friday afternoon in the Bellbrook area due to downed wires.

A DP&L spokesperson tells 2 NEWS crews are responding to the affected areas to make necessary repairs and restore service to customers.

#OutageUpdate: Approx. 2,500 customers are w/o power. We have reports of wires down in the Bellbrook /Sugarcreek area. Crews are responding. For the latest, visit https://t.co/6vl9Zg8eSn to check your status and view the Outage Map. — Dayton Power & Light (@DPLToday) January 24, 2020

We’re told this incident is likely related to an earlier outage from Friday morning, which was caused by a broken arm on a utility pole.

Officials could not immediately say when power will be restored.

