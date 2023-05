DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students at Tecumseh Elementary School had one goal in this year’s Read-a-thon: Read enough to make their teachers eat a bug.

They did it, and the two teachers were good on their promise.

Those students read over 179 thousand minutes, which was more than double what they needed to win to make Mrs. Statzer and Mrs. Morrison eat a bug. The thrilling moment was caught on camera by Mr. Hofman, according to the school.

In total, their Read-a-Thon raised over 10 thousand dollars.