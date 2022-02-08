CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic is blocked on sections of I-70 westbound after two semis crashed Tuesday morning.

At 4 am on Tuesday, a disabled semi-truck was in the roadway of I-70 westbound by the ramp for Hoke Road when it was struck from behind by another semi-truck, said the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Neither driver was injured in the crash.

Dayton OSP confirmed that the lanes and ramp are still closed at this time. Traffic is stopped from the Hoke Road ramp until North Main Street.