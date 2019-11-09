Double-rollover crash reported on I-75 NB in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – An accident on I-75 northbound near US-36 is causing traffic delays Friday night.

Both cars involved have overturned, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and they believe at least one person is trapped.

Care Flight has been called to the scene.

It is unclear at this time how many people have been injured or what may have caused the crash.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

