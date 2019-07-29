Double meteor showers expected Monday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, two meteor showers will soar through the sky.

As meteor showers go, these dual events are not a big deal in the Northern Hemisphere. But in rural areas under a perfectly clear sky, a handful of meteors to perhaps a dozen could be visible tonight.

The Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids peak Monday night, July 29, into the early morning hours of July 30, against an ideal backdrop, with virtually no moonlight.

The next best meteor shower is coming up on Aug. 12-13. The Perseids, unfortunately, will peak around the time of a full moon, which washes out the view. Sporadic meteors can be seen in early and mid-August, too.

The best viewing time for meteor showers is from around midnight until a little before dawn, if you have a clear sky, without bothersome ambient light. Just sit back and focus on the sky to allow your eyes to adjust to the dark of night.

